LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock woman was arrested and accused of setting a building on fire in the 1500 block of 34th street on Tuesday, September 6, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

According to the police report, witnesses saw Cassandra Ramirez, 38, at the scene of the fire in a pink robe or blanket “dragging a couch into the fire.”

LPD found Ramirez wondering near a skate park in the 3500 block of Avenue L and when officers asked her about the fire, she told them she was trying to put it out with wooden pallets and dirt according to the police report.

According to the owner of the building, homeless people frequent the alley behind the building.

According to the police report, Ramirez told officers she was glad the building burned down and found a lighter in her possession. A witness told LPD Ramirez was laughing while the fire was being put out.

Ramirez was arrested and charged with Arson. As of Monday afternoon, Ramirez was in custody of the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.