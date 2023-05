LUBBOCK, Texas — Annie Lee Contee celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday.

Shirley Henry, one of Contee’s seven children expressed that the family was “just happy she made it to 100.”

Henry also said her mother had some Alzheimer’s and Dementia, but she was healthy otherwise.

A celebration coordinated by The Garrison Geriatric Education and Care Center, the nursing home where Contee resides, will be on Friday at 3:00 p.m. Henry said the family will throw their own party Saturday.