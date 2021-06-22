Woman indicted on 2 counts of manslaughter for January deadly crash

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Tuesday, a grand jury in Lubbock indicted a woman on two separate counts of manslaughter after court documents said she ran a red light, resulting in the deaths of her two cousins in January.

Brittany Gonzales, 28, was arrested last week by Lubbock Police in connection with the deadly crash that occurred on January 7.

Police responded to the crash early that morning in the 4600 block of 4th Street.

An arrest warrant later revealed Gonzales ran a red light in her GMC Yukon after leaving Charley B’s to celebrate her cousin’s birthday.

Her cousin, Jennifer Garza, as well as Joe Garza Jr., were both in the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to police.

Jennifer and Joe Garza were both pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the indictment, Gonzales failed to properly maneuver her vehicle to avoid a collision, which caused the death of Jennifer and Joe Garza.

Gonzales was previously arrested in lieu of bonds at $60,000. However, she was not listed in the jail Tuesday.

