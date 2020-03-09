Woman injured, small explosion with paint thinner in Lubbock County house

LUBBOCK CO., Texas– One woman was injured after a small explosion in South Lubbock County on Monday.

At approximately 2:40 p.m., the Woodrow Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene on 154th Street and Joliet Avenue.

A woman was using paint thinner near a space heater and there was a flash bang, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. There was no extensive damage.

Officers were told she was taken in a private vehicle to a local clinic to get treatment, according to LCSO.

LCSO said officers were trying to locate the woman to talk to her at the time of this report.

The extent of her injuries was unknown at this time.

