Woman intentionally hits car with husband, 2 kids inside, LPD report said

LUBBOCK, Texas– A woman was arrested Thursday after she was accused of purposefully crashing into her husband’s vehicle in Southwest Lubbock Thursday, according to a Lubbock Police report.

At approximately 6:15 p.m., officers were called to 7604 Milwaukee Avenue in reference to a domestic disturbance.

According to the report, Stephanie Dionne Little’s husband told her he was going to take their two children with him to an ATM to “withdraw their banking accounts.”

Little then got in her vehicle to try and beat her husband to the ATM, the report said.

Both Little and her husband were driving northbound in the area of 7600 Milwaukee Avenue.

Little attempted to cut her husband off when she merged into his lane and struck his vehicle.

Little’s husband told police he was unable to safely get out of the way due to vehicles around him.

Police arrested Little on charges of aggravated assault and abandoning or endangering a child.