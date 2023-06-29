LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department confirmed a woman was arrested after a Wednesday evening crash at 39th Street and Avenue U left two people injured.

Officers were called to the crash at 7:10 p.m. One person was seriously hurt, and another had moderate injuries. Police previously said there were children in the car at the time of the crash. Additional details about the crash were not immediately available.

Lyndsi Brooke Solorzano, 31, was charged with Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, Speeding and failing to stop at the stop sign.

(Nexstar/Staff)

As of Thursday, Solorzano remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $50,300.