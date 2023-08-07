DAWSON COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday said a woman was killed and four children had critical injuries after a one-vehicle crash in Dawson County on Saturday.

A DPS report said the crash happened around 11:55 p.m. on FM 179, about 11 miles north of Lamesa. According to DPS, an SUV was headed south and veered across the other side of the road into a ditch for “unknown reasons.” DPS said the driver overcorrected and the SUV rolled over.

According to DPS, the driver, Jennifer Rebecca Duran, 31, of Lamesa, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. DPS said two 11-year-old girls, an 8-year-old boy and a 7-year-old boy were taken to hospitals in Lubbock with critical injuries. A 5-month-old baby girl was not injured in the crash, DPS said.

The posted speed limit for the road was 75 mph. A DPS crash report listed road and weather conditions as clear.