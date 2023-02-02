LEA COUNTY, N.M. — A crash in Lea County left one woman dead and five people hurt on Saturday, according to the New Mexico State Police.

NMSP said authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash just before 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of US Highway 82 and Prairieview Road northeast of Lovington.

According to NMSP, a pickup truck driven by a 46-year-old woman was traveling north on Prairieview Road and stopped at the US 82 intersection. NMSP said, “For reasons still under investigation the Ford attempted to cross US 82 and was struck by a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe that was driving southwest on US Highway 82.” A third vehicle traveling southwest on US 82 also collided with the pickup truck, NMSP said.

Melinda Kay Shaw, 58, of Melrose, New Mexico was a passenger in the truck and pronounced deceased on scene, according to police. NMSP said the driver of the truck and a 10-year-old girl were injured and airlifted to a hospital in Lubbock. Police said on Thursday their conditions were “unknown.”

Police said the driver of the Chevy Tahoe was injured and taken to Lubbock, along with the driver and passenger of the third vehicle. Police said their conditions were not known.

According to NMSP, it appeared everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seatbelt. Alcohol did not appear to be factor in the crash, police said.

According to a post from EMS Region III, Shaw served as the Projects and Events Coordinator for EMS Region I and III in New Mexico.

“The family, staff, and Board are deeply appreciative of the love and support that has been shown during this difficult time,” EMS Region III stated. A video of a procession for Shaw was posted on social media. The video showed emergency vehicles from multiple agencies escorting Shaw from Albuquerque to a funeral home in Clovis.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

