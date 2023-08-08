LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman was killed after a motorcycle crash that took place in the 6100 block of Sherman Avenue on Saturday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said Robin Grasso, 58, was pronounced dead on Sunday. Grasso was initially taken to University Medical Center with what police called “moderate injuries.”

See below for full details.

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a motorcycle collision in Central Lubbock that left a woman dead.

Officers responded to a report of a collision with injuries in the 6100 block of Sherman Avenue at 3:51 p.m. on Saturday, August 5th.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears 58-year-old Robin Grasso was operating a motorcycle and backed out of her driveway before traveling north on Sherman Avenue. It appears shortly after the motorcycle accelerated off the roadway, it struck a parked SUV. No one was inside the SUV at the time of the crash.

Grasso was transported to University Medical Center via EMS with moderate injuries—which is why a MCIU callout was not initiated. She was pronounced deceased on Sunday, August 6th, prompting an investigation by LPD’s MCIU. The investigation is ongoing.