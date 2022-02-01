LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said a woman lost her life Tuesday afternoon because of a crash in Lubbock County. DPS said a passenger van crashed along Farm to Market Road 400 near County Road 5700.

DPS said the van, driven by Juan Hernandez, 58, of Lockney, “left the roadway” and struck a concrete culvert.

“The front seat passenger … died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash,” DPS said. The passenger was identified as Virginia Hernandez, 66, of Lockney. DPS said she was not wearing a seat belt.

A 13-year-old and a 9-year-old, both of Lockney, were taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock for their injuries. The driver was treated by EMS at the scene. DPS said conditions were clear and dry. DPS said the speed limit along that portion of FM 400 is 75 miles per hour.