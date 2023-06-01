HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Hockley County early Thursday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the crash happened at 1:13 a.m. on Santa Fe County Road, more than three miles northeast of Whiteface.

According to DPS, a Chevrolet C-10 driven by Linda Danielle Garza, 38, of Whiteface, was traveling south when both tires went off the edge of the road. DPS said Garza overcorrected to the left, which made the vehicle travel back across the lanes of traffic into a field east of Santa Fe Road. Her vehicle struck a boulder before it stopped, according to DPS.

The posted speed limit for the roadway was 60 mph. Weather conditions were listed as cloudy. A DPS crash report said the road was dry at the time of the crash.

DPS said a seatbelt was not used during the crash.