Woman behind the famous bush in Central Lubbock dies after losing battle with cancer

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Wednesday, the woman behind the famous bush on 58th Street and Indiana Avenue, Alison Robinson, died after losing her battle with cancer, Tracy Moreno confirmed for EverythingLubbock.com.

Moreno, the man who decorates the bush, has carried on the tradition of decorating the bush for various holidays or trends. Moreno posted on social media and asked for prayers for Robinson’s family.

The video below was produced in October 2020.

Within the last year, Moreno has decorated the bush to look like a mummy, heart emoji, COVID-19, the Grinch and a school bus.

“With a heavy heart, my friend Alison Robinson has passed away today. I would like for everyone that sees this post to say a prayer for her family and share the love we all had for her. I still plan to continue decorating the bush in her honor! She lost her battle to cancer but is no longer hurting and has been healed completely. Thank you Alison for being a great friend”

-statement from Tracy Moreno on Facebook
