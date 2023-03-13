LUBBOCK, Texas — A report from the Lubbock Police Department revealed new details in a Central Lubbock shooting that killed Gomesindo Perez, 24.

LPD previously said the incident occurred just before 2:25 a.m. on March 5 in the in the 4500 block of 40th Street.

A police report was released Monday. It stated that a woman who was “in a dating relationship” with Perez called authorities and said he was beating and choking her. The woman told authorities that she shot Perez, according to the report.

Police previously said it appeared that Perez “was involved in an altercation inside the home and was shot.”

LPD told EverythingLubbock.com that police are not yet able to label the shooting as self-defense or otherwise. The investigation was still ongoing as of Monday afternoon, according to police.