The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

(LUBBOCK, TX) –The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating 47-year-old Rosa Irma Sandoval.

Sandoval was last seen on Tuesday, January 31st walking in the 3800 block of 29th Street around 4:30 p.m..

Sandoval, who is 5’8” tall and weighs 185 pounds, was last seen wearing a black jacket, maroon long-sleeved shirt, light-colored blue jeans and white and gold shoes.

If you have seen Sandoval or know where she may be, you are asked to call LPD Dispatch at (806)775-2865.

