LUBBOCK, Texas — Jewel Perez, 24, was moved from University Medical Center to the Lubbock County Detention Center Thursday according to online jail records. Perez was charged with Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant after a June 25 officer-involved shooting.

Police were called just before 3:00 a.m. to the 3100 block of Aberdeen Avenue. Officers found Perez banging on the door of a residence. A Lubbock Police Department email to the news media a little more than an hour after the shooting said, “… Officers made contact with an individual who fired at them. Officer[s] returned fire.”

Perez was seriously hurt and taken to UMC. The officers were not hurt. Police said on Monday that an officer from the incident was no longer on leave. He had been placed on leave as standard procedure after the shooting.

Perez was held on a $350,000 bond.

The following is the text from probable cause affidavit in Perez’s arrest warrant. EverythingLubbock.com edited out her date of birth and the name of the officer.

Highest Offense Agg. Assault on PO Statue PC 22.02 Classification F1

Location 3101 Aberdeen Avenue

SUMMARY (include additional offenses): On June 25, 2023 at 0259 hours, the Lubbock Police Department received a call to 3101 Aberdeen Avenue in reference to a check subject. Officer XXXXX XXXXX responded to the call while working patrol shift and wearing a Lubbock Police Department issued patrol uniform that clearly displays Lubbock Police Department patches and badge. Upon arrival, Officer XXXXX located Jewel Perez banging on the front door of the residence. Officer XXXXX announced himself as Lubbock Police and commanded Jewel Perez to keep her hands in the air. Jewel Perez turned and raised a firearm towards Officer XXXXX. Officer XXXXX commanded Jewel Perez to drop the gun. Officer XXXXX then fired multiple shots hitting Jewel Perez. Officers approached Jewel Perez and located a semi-automatic pistol. Officers provided Jewel Perez medical care until Emergency Medical Services arrived. Jewel Perez was then transported to 811 Knoxville, University Medical Center, for her injuries.

The undersigned Peace Officer(s) in and for the State of Texas duly swear that the statements contained herein are true and correct to the best of his/her knowledge, Subscribed the 25th day of June, 2023.