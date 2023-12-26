DICKENS COUNTY, Texas — A 42-year-old woman was killed in a crash in a crash near Dickens on Christmas night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the crash occurred on State Highway 70 and County Road 360, two miles south of Dickens.

Christina Ann Pecina, 42, of Spur, was traveling north on State Highway 70 when her 2010 Nissan Altima hit the grass area east of the roadway. Pecina steered to the left, which led to her over-correcting and losing control of her car before rolling,

Pecina was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DPS.

DPS described the conditions as dry and clear. DPS also said Pecina was not wearing a seatbelt.