LUBBOCK, Texas — Raquel Delgado Chavez agreed to plead guilty to Transportation of an Illegal Alien Resulting in Death in connection to a deadly 2022 Lynn County crash, according to federal court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Friday.

Court records said on November 25, authorities were called to a single-vehicle rollover near US 380 and FM 179 in Lynn County. Court records said a man was ejected from the pickup truck and pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the area at the time, according to court records. The Lynn County Sheriff’s Office was later called for two people walking on the highway. A deputy found a man and woman with injuries, and they were both taken to the hospital, court records said.

According to court documents, Chavez later told Homeland Security agents that she “called a Mexican phone number and was given directions to the location of the Dodge Ram truck in El Paso.”

Chavez said she got to the truck and the passengers were already inside. According to court records, Chavez told special agents she did not know the passengers but knew they were “illegal aliens” who she was supposed to take to Dallas. Court records stated Chavez was driving the truck, moved over to let another vehicle pass and the truck flipped. Chavez said she and the other passengers, including her husband, split up and ran through nearby fields.

“Chavez said she ran because she was scared at that she saw a man under the vehicle and didn’t know what to do,” court documents stated.

If a judge accepts her plea agreement, Chavez will be sentenced at a later date. Court records said the maximum punishment was “death or imprisonment for any term of years or for life.”

As of Friday, Chavez remained in federal custody.