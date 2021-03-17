Woman receives $3000 overpayment bill from unemployment

LUBBOCK, Texas — One local woman received a letter from the Texas Workforce Commission stating she had a balance of $3000.

“The reason for it is because they say that they’re showing that I’m working, which is incorrect,” said Michelle Ruiz. “Three thousand dollars, where does that come from? I report everything I work.”

Ruiz said she filed for unemployment after her job started slowing down and eventually closing due to the pandemic.

“I went from 40 hours to 10 hours and 15 if I was lucky,” said Ruiz.

Ruiz said after she received the bill, she got another letter in the mail stating she qualifies for unemployment and said it left her confused. She said she tried connecting with TWC for four days but that she had little to no luck in resolving her issue.

We reached out to the Texas Workforce Commission, and they said they would follow up with Ruiz about her specific case.

James Bernsen, with Texas Workforce Commission, said their offices have received around seven years of claims in 10 months.

“We recognize it’s a difficult time, so we would rather pay [people] quickly, and occasionally you’ll have these overpayments,” said Bernsen.

Bernsen said the TWC understands that the pandemic has affected people economically and said TWC’s goal is to help people. Benson said people who receive overpayment letters should email special.colloverpay@twcstate.tx.us and call 512-936-3338 to talk to the corresponding department.

“If you have a letter that says pay us here and this is how you do it, and it has a paystub–that’s not how we operate,” said Bernsen. “The important thing is to know we are not going to be pulling this money from people right away. We like to work with people and able to develop a payment plan.”

Bernsn said the only way someone would not be given an option for a payment plan is if the case is connected to fraud.

“It can be not reporting or reporting incorrect earnings. It can be providing incorrect or false information about your job separation,” said Bernsen. “It can be the correction of a wage error that results in a lower benefit amount than what was initially determined.

We spoke to TWC about Ruiz’s unresolved problem, and they said they would contact her to resolve the issue.