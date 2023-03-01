LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock woman who was arrested in “Operation Taste the Rainbow” and later released from prison by mistake was taken into custody on Tuesday, according to public jail records.

The United States Marshals Service previously asked for the public’s help finding Katie Montez, 28, who officials said was “erroneously” released from custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice back in September.

As of Wednesday, Montez was held at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a US Marshal remand.