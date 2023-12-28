LUBBOCK, Texas — A robbery occurred on Christmas at Clapp Park dog park, according to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department.

Around 8 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to the area for reports of a robbery. A victim told police she was in her car on her tablet on the east side parking lot when she noticed the suspect’s vehicle coming her direction. The victim said the suspect then asked “what are you doing” and tried to keep talking to her, causing her to roll up the window.

The suspect then got out of his vehicle and approached the victim’s driver’s side window, flashing a handgun he had on his hip, the police report said.

According to the victim the suspect pointed the gun at her, placing her in fear for her life, so she rolled the window back down. He demanded her tablet, wallet and money, but she only gave him the tablet and money. The suspect then demanded her car keys, saying he’d throw them out of his window.

The suspect left the scene and police did not locate him, the press release said. Officers did find the victim’s keys, however, and returned them to her.

There have been no updates on the case as of Thursday, LPD said.