Woman robbed at gunpoint Saturday night in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night in Lubbock, a police report says.

The victim says she and two friends were getting out of a car on the 5600 block of Frankford Avenue around 11 p.m when a man came up to them and said something to the effect of, “I’m sorry I have to do this to you,” and pointed a rifle at the group.

The victim’s friends took off running and hid behind a dumpster while she took her wallet. The suspect snatched the wallet and drove off.

The suspect has not yet been located.