Woman scares off potential burglar with a gun, police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas– A woman stopped a potential burglar from breaking into her home in Central Lubbock after a police report said she threatened to shoot him with her gun.

At approximately 6:45 a.m., September 3, an officer was dispatched to a home in the 3500 block of 35th Street in reference to a possible burglary, according to a Lubbock Police report.

The victim told police she was inside of her home and was getting her four children ready for school when she heard knocking at her front door, according to the report.

When the victim looked through the window, she told police the suspect walked away from the door, picked up a rock from her flower bed and threw it at the window.

The victim was terrified because she was afraid the suspect was attempting to get inside her home to either steal her belongings or harm her family, the report states.

She told her kids to go into the bathroom and lock themselves inside. Then, the victim yelled, “Don’t come in here I have a gun.”

The victim ran to her bedroom to get her gun, pointed it at the front window and said, “Don’t do it, I’ll shoot,” according to the report.

The suspect then went and picked up a brick from the victim’s flower bed and threw it at the front window and shattered the glass.

The suspect fled from the home after in an unknown direction.

Police did not have an updated suspect description by Wednesday.