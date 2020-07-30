Woman searches for sister’s ashes after they went missing last August

LUBBOCK, Texas — On November 2, 2014, Teresa Jimenez was killed after being hit by a car on 19th Street.

Now, her sister, Betty Jimenez, is searching for her ashes that have since disappeared.

“I just want to bring her home she don’t deserve to be wherever she is and I want her home, it’s sad and it’s hard and I just need help,” says Jimenez.

Last August, Jimenez’s ashes were misplaced at the Texas Motor Inn her daughter was staying in at the time. When she was arrested, the little black box holding Jimenez’s ashes went missing.

“I jumped in my car and drove like a mad woman to get to Texas Motor Inn and I noticed the door was open to the room and I’m thinking ‘wow, please’ I just got this ugly feeling,” Betty Jimenez said. “I said, ‘there is a little black box on the TV I know where it is,’ and it was not there.”

Jimenez, recently reached out hoping to find answers about what happened at that motel room and where her sisters ashes are now.

Jimenez says, “I wish I could see her, hug her, have her walk in the door but it’s not going to happen so the best thing I could do is to bring her home. That’s all I want.”

She is looking for a little case like black box with the initials “TJ” engraved in red.