LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department said in a press release it’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was investigating an officer involved-shooting early Sunday morning.

Read LPD’s press release below for more details.

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating an officer-involved

shooting in Central Lubbock.

Lubbock Police officers responded to the 3100 block of Aberdeen Avenue at 2:59 a.m. on June

25th for a report of a check subject. The reporting party advised her ex-husband’s ex-girlfriend

was possibly seen walking by the residence. As officers were en route, dispatch notified them

the reporting party called back advising the suspect was at the front door of the residence.

Upon arrival, officers could hear and see 24-year-old Jewel Perez banging on the front door.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it was determined that Perez turned around

when officers arrived, refused commands to drop the weapon and raised the firearm. Gunfire

was exchanged between one officer and Perez, and Perez was struck. Perez was transported to

UMC via EMS with serious injuries.

An officer-involved shooting investigation was initiated. METRO responded to begin the

investigation, and the Forensic Investigation Unit also responded and processed the scene.

An arrest warrant was obtained June 25th for Perez for aggravated assault against a public

servant. Perez was taken into custody by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office after the arrest

warrant was served.

The involved officer has been placed on administrative leave as is standard policy.

The investigation is ongoing.