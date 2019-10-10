UPDATE: Woman dies from injuries after car rolls on top of her

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, the Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a woman trapped under a car at 82nd Street and Frankford Avenue around 1:15 p.m.

UPDATE: According to LPD, the woman died from her injuries after being transported to University Medical Center.

According to police, the woman pulled into the United Express gas station and had issues getting the car into park. When the woman got out of her car, police said it rolled over her.

According to LFR and LPD, the woman was under the car for about 15 minutes before being removed. Police said a hydraulic lift was needed to get the woman from under the car.

