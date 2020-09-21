Woman sexually assaulted in back of cab, police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock woman was sexually assaulted during a cab ride Saturday night, according to a police report.

On September 19, around 10:30 p.m., Lubbock Police responded to the 2100 block of 50th Street to reports of a sexual assault, according to a police report.

The victim said she was leaving her hotel room when she made contact with the suspect at the front desk, the police report said.

The victim said the suspect appeared to be driving a cab that belonged to a local cab company, according to the police report.

The victim said she got inside of the cab and instructed the suspect on where to drop her off, the police report said.

The police report said the suspect drove to the instructed area but passed the parking lot and drove to an alley where he choked the victim.

The police report said the victim advised she started kicking the suspect, but the suspect then bit her on the foot.

The victim was able to exit the vehicle and call for help.

The suspect was not identified or arrested.