HOBBS, New Mexico — A woman died in Lubbock after she sustained a gunshot wound to chest in Hobbs, the Hobbs Police Department said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, officers were called to the 1000 block of West Berry Drive.

Police said Melinda Heckard, 55, of Hobbs, was taken to Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital. She was then taken to a hospital in Lubbock, where she died from her injuries.

Police said the incident was under investigation and “no formal charges” were filed as of Tuesday.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Hobbs Police Department at (575) 397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005.

