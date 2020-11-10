Woman shot Monday night and seriously injured, did not know shooter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police responded to a shooting Monday night. A woman suffered “serious injuries” according to a police report which was made public on Tuesday. The wound was in the upper middle portion of her back.

In the moments after the shooting, police found the victim in the passenger seat of a car in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in the 1700 block of 19th Street. Police were told the shooting happened at the intersection of 22nd Street and Avenue T.

The police report said. “[The driver] stopped at Ave T near the school. [He] advised he started to drive eastbound and [someone] started shooting at his vehicle from the corner…”

The driver thought the shooter might have been a 20-year-old Hispanic male wearing a blue jacket and blue hat.

Both the driver and the gunshot victim told police they did not know the shooter. They both said they had no known enemies.

The driver told police he saw several vehicles driving fast in the area.

“He believes [the shooter] mistook [the victims’] vehicle for someone else’s vehicle,” the police report said.

“I went and spoke to [the gunshot victim] at the hospital,” an officer wrote in the police report. “[She] was unable to provide very detailed information and had trouble speaking to me. [She] did advise she did not know [the shooter].”

There was also a third person in the back seat of the car. Only the woman in front-passenger seat was hit by gunfire according to the police report.