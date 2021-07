LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman was shot outside Joyland Amusement Park Saturday night, the Lubbock Police Department said.

The incident occurred just before 9:45 p.m., LPD said. It happened between Joyland Park and the Canyon Run Dog Park.

The woman was shot in the chest and was hospitalized with moderate injuries, according to LPD.

A suspect in the shooting was still unknown as of 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning.