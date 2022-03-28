LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police responded to a shooting early Sunday morning which happened at the intersection of 50th Street and West Loop 289.

A woman was in the front passenger seat of a car with two men. The three had been to the Chances R club in the 5600 block of Frankford Avenue.

“[Someone] pulled up beside them in the far right lane in his listed vehicle and started staring at [the three victims],” a police report said. “[The driver of a black SUV] then fired several shots into the vehicle striking [the woman in the front passenger seat] approximately three times.”

“[She] was taken to the hospital by [the two men in the car],” the police report said.

The police report quoted one of the men in the car as saying the driver of the SUV fired approximately seven shots at their car. He also said he saw people fighting in the parking lot of the Office Bar at 50th and Frankford.

“He thought they may have been possibly related to the incident,” the police report said.

The police report did not go into detail about how serious the gunshot wounds were. It did say the woman who was shot needed surgery. The shooter was not located at the time.

Police did not have any new information on the case as of Monday.