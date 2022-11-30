LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman was arrested after a fist fight during a burglary at a Lubbock home, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD was called to the 4400 block of 27th Street at 4:13 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to a police report, the victim told police a delivery driver made him aware that Desiree Morales, 37, was trying to steal his packages. The victim said he told Morales that he would call police.

According to the report, the victim said Morales stepped inside the home and told him she would “beat his ass.” The victim said Morales “squared up” with balled-up fists as if she was going to fight the homeowner.

The victim said he chased Morales out of the house and off the property, according to the report. Police watched video from a doorbell camera that showed Morales and the victim “exchanging closed fist strikes and kicks,” according to the report.

Morales was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center and charged with Burglary of Habitation. As of Wednesday, her bond was listed at $20,000.