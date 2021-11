LUBBOCK, Texas. Lubbock Police responded to a stabbing Wednesday afternoon in the 4100 block of 32nd Street. The call came in at 12:01 and police said a young woman suffered serious injuries. Police were still looking for a “suspect vehicle” as of 12:20 p.m.

4100 block of 32nd Street (Nexstar/Staff)

A photojournalist reported a second crime scene was set up at Maxey Park.

Police said the victim was not cooperating with the investigation. EMS took the victim to Covenant Medical Center.