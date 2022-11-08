LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was killed after a Monday morning crash near 34th Street and West Loop 289, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the call came in at 7:52 a.m. Two passenger cars were involved in a collision in the southbound lanes of West Loop 289. Both vehicles were on the shoulder when the driver of one of the vehicles, 19-year-old Corbin Thompson, exited his vehicle.

Kelcy Tekell, 32, stopped her vehicle and exited it to check on the people in the initial crash.

LPD said initial information indicated a pickup truck driven by 19-year-old Vance Worley was southbound on the entrance ramp for West Loop 289 when it veered right to avoid hitting another vehicle.

Worley struck one of the vehicles in the initial collision, which then struck Tekell and Thompson.

Police said Tekell was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries and later pronounced deceased. Thompson was taken to UMC with moderate injuries.

Read the full release below:

The investigation is ongoing.