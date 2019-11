Image by Edward Santos (used here with permission)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire in the 4900 block of 4th Street Monday night.

According to folks that live there, a fire started in the kitchen area while a man was empanadas. He stepped out and there was an explosion and fire. The man’s wife suffered a bruised hand as she was trying to get out. She was taken to a Lubbock hospital.

There were no injuries reported. The fire was contained to a single apartment.