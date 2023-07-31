LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock woman was threatened with a gun after getting into an argument with a man on Saturday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

According to the report, officers were called to the 3400 block of Grinnell Street around 10:00 p.m. The victim told police she was giving the suspect a ride to a house near 140th Street and University Avenue.

During the car ride, the suspect demanded to see the victim’s phone which she said she didn’t have with her. The suspect then “punched [the victim] in the back of her head and right should shoulder several times,” according to the report.

The victim said as they approached the 9800 block of University Avenue the suspect pulled a semi-automatic handgun from his backpack and “placed against [the victim’s] head.

The victim told officers she was afraid the suspect was going to shoot her and complained of pain in her shoulder and back of her head.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the Lubbock Police Department for updates.