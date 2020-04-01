Woman threatens LPD officer, spits on him at South Lubbock Walmart, police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas– One woman was arrested at a South Lubbock Walmart on Tuesday after she verbally threatened and spit on a Lubbock Police officer.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a civil disturbance at the Walmart, located at 4205 S. Loop 289, according to a police report.

A previous callsheet indicated an intoxicated woman, later identified as Judy Sue Martinez, 39, was inside the store “cursing at shoppers and flashing her breasts at them.”

Martinez was detained in the parking lot. However, she tried to walk away, so police detained her in handcuffs and walked her to a patrol vehicle, according to the report.

Once Martinez was at the patrol vehicle, she said, “I’ll f*** your family up, Mr. … and that’s a threat.”

She also spit on the officer and then said, “and I’ll spit in your God d*** face,” the report states.

Martinez remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on Wednesday on a $7,000 bond for charges of retaliation and harassment of a public servant.