LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock woman charged with intoxication manslaughter told police she drank five shots and five beers at a bar before a Sunday morning crash that claimed the life of 30-year-old Samantha Martinez.

The crash occurred around 3:38 a.m. in the 4400 block of 34th Street.

43-year-old Elisa Bengoa told police she had been drinking at a bar and was “heading home,” according to a police report. However, she told police she did not know what she had hit and said she did not recall driving.

LPD said in a release that Bengoa was westbound on 34th Street and had struck Martinez’s vehicle from behind. Bengoa’s vehicle then struck a building in the 4500 block of 34th Street.

Martinez was pronounced dead on the scene, and Bengoa was taken to University Medical Center with moderate injuries before being booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.