LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police said murder defendant Catelyn Pina, 20, turned herself in Wednesday morning. LPD previously asked for the public’s help to find her.

At first Pina agreed to turn herself in on September 30, police said, but then instead she went on the run.

An LPD update said, “Pina turned herself in to US Marshalls at 10:05 a.m. this morning at the Lubbock County Detention Center.”

Pina’s arrest warrant said police responded to a shots-fired call in the 1600 block of 28th Street in the early morning hours of September 1, 2021. Police found two gunshot victims, Domingo Siri and Cleotis Johnson. Siri was pronounced dead on the scene and Johnson was taken to University Medical Center with “moderate injuries.”

The warrant said, “There were numerous other subjects including children outside in

the driveway of the connecting duplexes when numerous shots were fired from a moving dark colored four door passenger car towards them.”

It also said, “Surveillance video from neighbors in the area captured the suspect vehicle description and actions of the suspects.”

Police found the vehicle and the owner, who was Pina’s boyfriend, according to the warrant. He denied any involvement, but he was in the car at the time.

Pina admitted driving the car but said someone else was the shooter.

“She stated a subject she named by an alias asked [her boyfriend] for a ride. She stated she had been told where to turn. She stated the shooting happened fast. She denied seeing [her boyfriend] shoot but stated he did have a gun at the time of the shooting,” the warrant said.

This “other suspect” with a “big gun” was the shooter, she told police. Portions of the public copy of the warrant were blocked out. She was held Wednesday afternoon in the Lubbock County Detention Center. Pina’s bond was not yet listed.