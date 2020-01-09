Woman, two men indicted in separate cases for sex-crimes involving children

Pictured from left to right: Coty Acevedo & Eleus Delaney (Photo: Lubbock County)

LUBBOCK, Texas — A federal grand jury in Lubbock indicted three people Wednesday related to sex-crimes against children.

The grand jury indicted Alyssa Bryan, age not listed, for transfer of obscene material to a minor. She was accused of sending a sexually explicit image of a woman to a minor “who had not yet attained the age of sixteen years.”

The specific age of the victim was not listed.

The indictment said Bryan sent the obscene material between January and May of 2018.

The same grand jury also indicted Coty Austin Acevedo, 26, of Lubbock County for attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor along with attempted production of child pornography. The age of the victim, “Jane Doe,” was not listed.

The indictment said he committed the violations in July 2019. Acevedo also faces state charges for online solicitation of a minor and a parole violation. He has been locked up in the Lubbock County Detention Center since August 6.

The grand jury also indicted Eleus James Delaney, 43, of Shallowater for enticement of a minor and possession of child pornography. The indictment said this happened in October 2019.

Delaney also faces state charges for sexual assault of a child and online solicitation of a minor. He has been locked up in the Lubbock County Detention Center since November 13.

(Booking photo of Alyssa Bryan not available.)