Woman, two teenagers arrested — incident included violent confrontation with deputy

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock County woman and two teenagers were arrested Wednesday evening. Amanda Lee Guzman, 32, was charged with class A misdemeanor assault. The teenagers were not publicly named because of their age.

The following is a statement from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office:

At approximately 6:20 p.m., May 12, Deputies were on scene in the 200 block of Kimberly Drive investigating a fight call when an adult female assaulted her 14-year-old juvenile son nearby.

During the investigation, it was determined the 14-year old juvenile may have also assaulted his mother. Deputies attempted to talk to the juvenile when he began to evade on foot. The juvenile was located and physically resisted arrest.

A 12-year old juvenile male attempted to assault a deputy to prevent the arrest of the 14-year old and was taken into custody. The 14-year-old also attempted to assault the deputy and was struck in the face causing a minor injury.

Deputies were able to take the 14 year-old juvenile into custody. EMS was on scene to evaluate the 14 year-old but he was uncooperative.

The mother Amanda Lee Guzman (xx/xx/1989) was placed under arrest for assault family, and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center. The 14-year-old juvenile was arrested for evading arrest/detention and resisting arrest. The 12-year-old male juvenile was also arrested for interference with public duties. Both juveniles were transported to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.

This incident is still under investigation.

(EverythingLubbock.com removed part of the date of birth before publishing the statement.)