LUBBOCK, Texas—A Lubbock grand jury indicted 44-year-old Elisa Bengoa on Tuesday for killing a 30-year-old woman on March 13 in a crash after drinking at a local bar.

According to authorities, the crash occurred in the 4400 block of 34th street just before 4:00 a.m.

Bengoa admitted to drinking five shots and five beers before the fatal crash that took the life of 30-year-old Samantha Martinez.

Bengoa told police she had drinks at Cheers Bar on 34th Street and decided to drive home after leaving. She then told police she did not remember driving and did not remember what she hit.

According to a press release, the Lubbock Police Department said Bengoa’s vehicle was traveling westbound on 34th Street when she struck the victim’s vehicle from behind. The suspect’s vehicle then ran into a building in the 4500 block of 34th Street.

Bengoa was transported to University Medical Center with moderate injuries and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. Martinez was pronounced dead on the scene.

After the crash, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission performed an investigation on the local bar, however, no charges were reported.

As of Tuesday, Bengoa was no longer listed in the Lubbock County Detention Center.