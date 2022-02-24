ROSWELL, N.M — Authorities in Roswell asked for help finding Michelle Archuleta, 31, who was last seen on Sunday.

Michelle was described as 5’8″ tall and 189 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in the Roswell area, but an exact location was not known.

Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington said her family worried that “something might’ve happened.” Michelle’s family said this is unusual, because they normally talk everyday.

Michelle’s mother told EverythingLubbock.com that she previously lived in Lubbock, and may have contacted people in the area.

Anyone with information about Michelle was asked to call the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office at (575) 624-6500.