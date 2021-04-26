Woman’s credit card used after she was found dead in fire near Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Monday, EverythingLubbock.com obtained a police report about possible credit card abuse involving the victim who was found dead after a trailer fire in Lubbock County last week.

According to a Lubbock Police report, the ex-husband of Jacque Lowe said he had control over several of Lowe’s bank accounts, and he saw a suspicious charge at a Bolton’s gas service station at approximately 7:50 p.m. on April 22, after Lowe’s death.

Family members identified Lowe as the victim in the trailer fire, just south of Lubbock city limits on Avenue L, 1102 Private Road 7355 #5.

RELATED STORY: Woman found dead after travel trailer fire south of Lubbock, but no positive ID yet

Although officials did not confirm a positive ID on the body found in the charred remains, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the body was identified as an adult woman.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to LPD to see if maybe Lowe allowed someone to take the card with permission before her death. Police said the matter is still under investigation.