Woman’s storm picture goes viral

LUBBOCK, Texas — Laura Rowe’s picture on social media has become an overnight sensation. The original post on Facebook has over 336,000 shares and climbing.

“The next thing I knew, it was totally blown up… This is nuts,” said Rowe.

Rowe was traveling near Earth, Texas, with her boyfriend Sunday night when they noticed storm clouds on the horizon. Instead of seeking shelter, they decided to chase the storm for the next 3 hours.

They took several back roads to see a tornado touch down. They eventually pulled off to the side of the highway, where Rowe decided to pull out her phone to take the picture.

“I think we’re a little too close. I was a little scared,” said Rowe, “but the sun was setting, and it was absolutely gorgeous.”

The picture captures a mature supercell thunderstorm, illuminated by the sunset. Amazed by the skyline, Rowe picked up her iPhone and snapped a picture that spread across the internet like wildfire.

“I know my mom’s going to like this. So, I posted a group of pictures on Facebook. They all loved it,” said Rowe. “Oh, this is a really cool picture. Maybe some people on Twitter would like it.”

Rowe’s phone alerts constantly go off as the picture is shared, liked, and reposted. She said her followers on social media went from a few hundred to thousands within hours of her post.

“I took a picture. I just had no idea that this would happen,” said Rowe.