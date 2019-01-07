Women's Protective Services Lubbock receives $1,000 grant from the Allstate Foundation

(Photo provided by WPS Lubbock, Inc.)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Allstate Foundation:

Lubbock-area Allstate agency owners recently joined Allstate volunteers across the state to secure Allstate Foundation Helping Hands® grants to benefit 15 Texas nonprofit organizations who serve domestic violence survivors. This includes a $1,000 grant for Women’s Protective Services. The nonprofit will use the funding to support survivors and advance the work of the organization.

Allstate volunteers empowered local community members to donate critical supplies, such as clothing, housewares and personal care items – a powerful way to support domestic violence nonprofits providing life-changing services to survivors of domestic violence and financial abuse. Organizations like Women’s Protective Services often operate with limited resources and collecting supplies helps nonprofits focus on serving more survivors.

"With one in four women experiencing domestic violence in her lifetime, this is an issue affecting every community, including Lubbock,” said Russell Donaway, Allstate agency owner in Lubbock. We’re proud to dedicate our time and collect much-needed resources to support these vital local organizations and the survivors they serve. We care about helping survivors and their families break the cycle of violence in their lives.”

The supply drive was part of a multi-state effort of The Allstate Foundation benefitting 35 participating domestic violence nonprofits in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia. The volunteer efforts raised $340,000in grants for the nonprofits, including $153,000 for organizations in Texas.

Women’s Protective Services is one of thousands of organizations this year to receive Allstate Foundation Helping Hands grants secured by Allstate agency owners and financial specialists for their volunteer efforts. The grants support organizations addressing domestic violence, youth empowerment, disaster preparedness, hunger and other causes.

The Helping Hands Grants are one example of The Allstate Foundation’s legacy of service and giving:

Since it was founded in 1952, The Allstate Foundation has contributed over $449 million to support community nonprofits.

In 2017, The Allstate Foundation contributed more than $33 million to support local communities.

Since 2005, The Allstate Foundation Purple Purse initiative has awarded over $60 million to raise public awareness of domestic violence and financial abuse, and has empowered more than 1.3 million survivors on the road to safety and security through educational resources.

Participating Lubbock-area Allstate agency owner volunteers include (in alphabetical order by last name):

James (Russell) Donaway, Lubbock

Doug Townsend, Lubbock

Helping Hands Grants are an initiative of The Allstate Foundation, an independent, charitable organization made possible by subsidiaries of The Allstate Corporation. The Allstate Foundation works to create more prosperous communities where people are empowered to fulfill their hopes and dreams by inspiring the next generation of leaders, breaking the cycle of domestic violence, closing the nonprofit leadership gap and honoring Allstate volunteers. More information is available at AllstateFoundation.org.

(News release from the Allstate Foundation)