LUBBOCK, Texas – The inaugural Lubbock Women’s Empowerment Brunch was held on Saturday at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

The brunch included speakers, small business vendors and a chance for women of all ages to engage with one another.

Topics discussed included ways women can be even more empowered in the new decade.

The brunch directly benefited Women’s Protective Services, who was presented with near $4,000 check.

KLBK’s Terri Furman emceed the event.