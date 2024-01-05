LUBBOCK, Texas — Heritage House, a transitional maternity housing system for single pregnant women, is set to open in early 2024, said Executive Director Jenny Reeger.

Heritage House is expected to open within the first months of 2024 as the non-profit ties up some loose ends before officially opening its doors to Lubbock mothers.

The non-profit helps women on a case-by-case basis to get on their feet as they transition into motherhood.

“[Heritage House] will be setting women up for success with any goals they want to achieve,” Reeger said.

Women ages 18 and up can apply to live at the house for free starting at any time before giving birth up to 18 months after giving birth, Reeger said. During their time at the Heritage House, the staff will get mothers on their feet by providing resources for continuing education and obtaining employment, health and budgeting assistance, medical and counseling resources and more.

Through its various resources, staff at the Heritage House will set up a plan for mothers so they feel confident when they enter motherhood.

“We just want them to start off their motherhood journey feeling loved, accepted and free of shame,” Reeger said.

The facility can hold seven mothers and aims to make the environment as safe and comfortable as possible for women.

“We want the caliber of where our residents and women are to be high,” said Reeger.

To see more information on Heritage House, please visit the website here.