LUBBOCK, TX — Summer is a hot spot for domestic violence across the country but especially here in Lubbock, according to Women’s Protective Services.

Steven Garcia of Women’s Protective Services says this is one of their busiest times.

“I’m not going to say summer creates domestic violence, that is not true,” said Garcia. “It’s always existed, no matter what time of season it is. However, there are several factors that can contribute to an abusive outburst.”

Factors like inflation and financial worries, a change in routine, more time together as a family, isolation, and even heat can trigger physical and mental abuse, Garcia explained.

“Because a lot of the controlling and abusive behavior that has been perpetrated,” said Garcia. “Whether it’s real or perceived, they feel they’re losing that control. And that’s why those tactics and those abusive behaviors get worse.”

The average domestic abuse victim will return to their abuser seven times before leaving for good.

Another stressful time that can trigger an outburst; the return to school.



Garcia says it’s important the community is prepared to act if they see the signs of a dangerous relationship. It’s not always a phone call to police or a confrontation.



“Be that sounding board. Always be that supportive friend that tells her that you don’t deserve this, and there’s help out there,” said Garcia.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the WPS hotline at 806-747-6491.