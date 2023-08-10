LUBBOCK, Texas — According to a press release, Women’s Protective Services was excited to announce its 24th annual “Planting the Seeds for Change” event set for August 26.

Tickets are available for $100, including two passes to the event, a BBQ buffet by Jeana’s Feedbag, live music by Courtney and Ramon, yard games and a silent auction. The ticket also enters attendees in the South Plains Implement Benefit Drawings for the following John Deer Gators:

John Deere Gator TS

John Deere Gator TX

John Deere Gator XUV825M S4

John Deere Gator XUV835M Honor Edition

The press release said that 100% of proceeds go towards helping domestic violence victims in Lubbock and the surrounding eleven counties.

According to WPS, Family Violence is the leading cause of injury to young females in West Texas. The non-profit is committed to ending the violence as the third-largest Domestic Violence shelter in Texas and one of the largest in the nation.

The event will be held in the Banquet Hall at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, WPS said.

Tickets can be purchased by calling (806) 748-5292, Women’s Protective Services at (806) 747-6491 or by visiting any South Plains Implement store.