Woodrow VFD receives $5,000 grant from the Bayer Fund

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Woodrow Volunteer Fire Department and Bayer Fund:

Woodrow Volunteer Fire Department announced [on June 1] it received a grant for $5,000.00 from Bayer Fund, which will be used to purchase rescue equipment.



This grant will assist in purchasing life saving equipment for use in Southern Lubbock County and other areas by request. As a volunteer organization funds from generous donors make a big difference.



This grant will not only provide support to our organization, but also the community we serve by allowing us to add additional rescue equipment for the Woodrow Community



“Throughout the years, the grants given through Bayer Fund have helped strengthen our communities across the United States,” said Al Mitchell, President of Bayer Fund. “We’re proud to be able to provide support to develop programs that help combat challenges such as food insecurity, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education and support services to patients and families managing an illness or disease.”



In 2019, Bayer Fund awarded more than $14 million to over 3,200 charitable and nonprofit organizations to help address essential needs in food and nutrition, STEM education and community development. Over the last five years, nonprofit organizations across the U.S. have received more than $79 million.



